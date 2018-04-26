Boys soccer

Bettendorf 4, Davenport West 1: The Bulldogs used a hat trick from Dustin Harris to grab a Mississippi Athletic Conference win Thursday.

Harris scored two of his goals in the 30th and 37th minute to put Bettendorf up 2-0 at halftime.

Ryan Buckley also scored for Bettendorf.

Micah Poole made one save for the Bulldogs, who had 20 shots on the night.

Girls soccer

Davenport North 4, Rock Island 2: Davenport North got goals from four different players in beating Rock Island on Thursday.

Camry Dillie, Lindsay Wardlow, Abbie Ohland and Katie Platt all found the back of the net for the Wildcats. Wardlow added a pair of picks.

Vanessa Holland scored twice for the Rocks in the loss.

Aerianna Trowers made five saves for North.

