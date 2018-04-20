Softball
Alleman pitches pair of shutouts: The Alleman Pioneers used a pair of big innings and shut-down pitching to sweep a doubleheader from Quincy on Friday night.
In game one, the Pioneers scored 10 in the second inning on their way to a 19-0 five-inning victory.
Mattie Buller threw a two-hit shutout to get the win. Jenna Pauley led Alleman with three RBIs on the night.
In game two, the Pioneers scored nine runs in the third inning on their way to an 11-0 victory.
Buller might have been even better in the nightcap as she allowed just one hit and also contributed on offense, driving in two runs.
Alleman's defense also shined, making just one error in the doubleheader.
Boys soccer
Assumption 3, Davenport North 1: The Knights picked up the MAC victory on Friday night as they topped the Wildcats 3-1.
Muscatine 1, Burlington 0: Muscatine boys soccer coach Jose Varela couldn’t question his team’s effort in Friday’s home win over Burlington. The Muskies' execution, however, was a different story.
Varela said the Greyhounds are a defensive-minded team that likes to win low-scoring games, so the Muskies opted to ratchet up the pressure after a scoreless second half. It worked, but they over passed a few times when they could have produced a shot on goal much to the frustration of Varela.
However, the Muskies went from over passing to turning in one of their best passing sequences of the season in the 52nd minute, which led to a goal from Angel Arceo on an assist from Eddie Treiber.
It was the only goal of the game, as Muscatine pitched a shutout to earn a 1-0 win over Burlington Friday night.
— Evan Riggs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.