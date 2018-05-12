Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels: Through Oct. 21. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, history and everyone's favorite, carousel horses, crafted by the world renowned Dentzel Company and Charles Looff Company. Visitors can learn about the mixture of old world craftsmanship and new world technology and engineering. From military origins, to the creation and popularization of theme parks, discover how German Immigrants brought talents and crafted masterpieces for the sake of entertainment. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Annual Mother's Day Tour of Homes: 1-4 p.m., Karpeles Manuscript Museum, 700 22nd St., Rock Island. The Broadway Historic District will present this annual tour of homes featuring the first floors of six homes and Karpeles Manuscript Museum. This year's tour theme will be, "Broadway: Hip and Historic." Tours will begin at Karpeles then a trolley will transport tour-goers between homes. Interpreters will be at each home and at Karpeles to explain the history, architecture and finishes. For more information or to reserve tickets, visit broadwaydistrict.org/tourofhomes. $10.
Sensory-Friendly Film: Oceans: Our Blue Planet: 1:45-2:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. During this sensory-friendly film experience the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. There also will be a designated chill out zone available outside of the theater featuring therapy dogs from the Quad-Cities Canine Assistance Network. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC. Kevin Smith, ksmith@putnam.org, 563-324-1933. $5 per person using promo code ASQC at checkout.
The Works of Mathilde F. Anneke: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Dr. Viktorija Bilic will present on her work translating the personal correspondence of German-American suffragist Mathilde F. Anneke. Participants can learn about this revolutionary socialist who dedicated her life to the dissemination of knowledge through writing, newspapers and school. Free.
