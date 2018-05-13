Tuesday
Blood Drive: 3:30-5:45 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport. Featuring a blood drive in the Great Hall. For more information or to register to donate, call 563-359-7619. Free.
Wednesday
Blood Drive: 1:30-6:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 N. Brady St., Davenport. Featuring a blood drive in the Fellowship Hall. for more information or to register to donate, call 563-326-3547. Free.
Health Talk: Emotions: 6:30-8 p.m., NutritionWorks Holistic Health, 2255 Kimberly Road, Bettendorf. Featuring a discussion about how emotions can have a direct affect on physical health, the difference between an emotion and a feeling and how to balance emotions naturally to help heal the body. Free.
Thursday
Blood Drive: 2-6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1140 E. High St., Davenport. Featuring a blood drive in Multipurpose Room A of the Fellowship Hall. For more information or to register to donate, call 563-386-8721. Free.
Blood Drive: 2:30-6:15 p.m., Bettendorf Presbyterian Church, 1200 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Featuring a blood drive in the Fellowship Hall. For more information or to register to doante, call 563-650-1624. Free.
Friday
Through My Eyes: A New Way to Look at Mental Illness: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Hotel Blackhawk, 200 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The Vera French Foundation will present this day to focus on those living with mental illness by trying to delve more deeply into their perspective to understand and become more aware of the day-to-day aspects of living with mental illness. The event will feature continuing education sessions for area clinicians and interested community members at large as well as a dinner and program, "Sports and Mental Health," with Pete Bush speaking on the mental health of athletes from the perspective of both a coach and an athlete. The continuing education portion of the event will begin at 9 a.m. with a networking hour at 5 p.m. and the dinner and program at 6 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit verafrenchmhc.org/TME. $75 both, $60 dinner, $35 continuing education.
Memories in the Making: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Best Western Plus Steeplegate Inn, 100 W. 76th St., Davenport. This event for the Alzheimer's Association features an art auction and wine tasting that highlights professionally framed and matted watercolor paintings created by residents that live in local memory care facilities. There also will be appetizers and a wine tasting from a local winery included in the cost of the ticket with a cash bar available. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-221-7950. $35.
Saturday
Quad-Cities Heart Walk: 8 a.m. to noon, Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport. Featuring a premeir event to raise funds for the American Heart Association. Free with donations accepted.
5th annual Hills of the Q-C Race and Festival: 8 a.m. to noon, Pebble Creek Golf Course, 3851 Forest Grove Drive, LeClaire. Livefit with Lupus, a local nonprofit that supports people with autoimmune diseases, will host this event featuring a half marathon, 10K, 5K and 1-mile race. There also will be food, music and a kids' area. $20 to $55.
Blood Drive: 8-10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 1401 Perry St., Davenport. Featuring a blood drive in the Fellowship Hall. For more information or to register to donate, call 563-340-6723. Free.
Run the Rock 5K and 10K and America's Kids Run: 8 a.m., Memorial Park, Arsenal Island. Participants can celebrate Armed Forces Day by running a race on the Rock Island Arsenal. Children's race lengths will vary by age groups. All pre-registered participants will receive a custom race t-shirt and finishers medal as well as access to the post-race party. For more information or to regsiter, visit secure.getmeregistered.com/RIARuntheRock. $40 5K/10K, $15 chiildren's races.
