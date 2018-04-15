Tuesday
Paleo Wraps: Breaking the Bread Habit: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Natural Grocers, 3805 E. 53rd St., Davenport. Participants can learn how to make a delicious Paleo lettuce wrap to help boost intake of healthy foods. Free.
Wednesday
NAMI Homefront Education: 6-8:30 p.m., Western Illinois University Quad-Cities, 3300 River Drive, Moline. Through May 9. This NAMI Homefront education class will focus on effectively supporting and advocating for a loved one diagnosed with a mental health condition including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or Traumatic Brain Injury. Course topics will include family response to trauma, diagnosis and dealing with critical periods, problem solving, communications skills and self-care for caregivers. For more information or to register (required), call 563-386-7477. Free.
Senior Health and Wellness Expo: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Featuring vendors, prizes and events through the day, including a fashion show at 1 p.m. and bingo at 1:30 p.m. Free.
Your Life, Your Legacy: 6-7 p.m., Gilda's Club, 1234 E. River Drive, Davenport. Gilda's Club will host this workshop featuring Yolanda Morgan, Community Outreach Coordinator with Runge Mortuary and Crematory, who will talk about how pre-planning which allows participants to decide how to be remembered and takes some of the stress off loved ones by leaving them with a peace of mind. For more information or to register, call 563-326-7504 or email gc@gildasclubqc.org. Free.
Health Talk: Let's talk about the Thyroid: 6:30-7:30 p.m., NutritionWorks Holistic Health, 2255 Kimberly Road, Bettendorf. Participants can learn about the functions of the thyroid, why so many women have symptoms of thyroid issues and how a holistic approach can help restore thyroid health and bring a body back into balance. Free.
Thursday
2nd annual Women's Integrative Lifestyle Forum: 5-8 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport . This year's topic, "How Does Your Passion Drive Your Purpose?," will focus on self-development and self-care in the areas of work, health, relationships and mindset. Participants can enjoy inspiring discussions, presentations and use this opportunity to talk with professionals and vendors in an informative and fun environment. This interactive event will feature keynote speaker Dr. Sayed A. Shah, M.D., and renowned lifestyle experts Natalie Brown and Brooke Lemke. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit mimqc.com/events. $28.45 per person.
Friday
5th annual Quad-City Senior Resource Fair: 9 a.m. to noon, Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St. Moline Township and Activity Center for Seniors will host this event that will provide valuable information on community services that specifically benefit seniors. During this fair participants can learn about local agencies as well as products and services available to help seniors get the most out of life. There also will be door prizes and refreshments. Free.
Night In: All Things Food: 6-8 p.m., NutritionWorks Holistic Health, 2255 Kimberly Road, Bettendorf. Participants can learn about how to read food labels, the difference between proteins, fats and carbs, diet vs. lifestyle, meal prep, recipes and more. For more information or to reserve a seat (required), call 563-355-4864. $20.
Saturday
8th annual Quad-City Regional Family Caregiver Conference: 8 a.m. to noon, Roglaski Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. A variety of professionals will guide participants through the maze of caregiving issues with information and resources. Keynote speakers will be Jerry Schroeder, MSW, from the Alzheimer's Association, reflecting on what matters most through experiences as a retiring social services professional as well as Melissa Sharer, PhD, from St. Ambrose University, speaking on the universal lesson of care giving. There also will be light refreshments and door prizes. For more information, call 563-484-3147. Free.
Autism Awareness Walk: 9-11 a.m., PepsiCo Recreation Center, 1025 30th St., Rock Island. Participants can celebrate Autism Awareness Month at this event that will include an indoor walk, information tables, deejay, face-painting, food and activities for children. There also will be showings available of an episode of the PBS show, "Dinosaur Train," which will feature the characters' reactions to a young dinosaur who is different. For more information, visit autismqc.org. Free.
NormaLeah's 10th Anniversary Gala: 6:30-9 p.m., Abbey Station, 3031 5th St., Rock Island. The NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative will host this evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. with each guest striking a pose on the red carpet, taking a chance at the Lucky Card Raffle, viewing a variety of fantastic auction items and enjoying live music from the Songbird Jazz Trio. There also will be a dinner with a desert bar, a program to honor 10 community members who have been instrumental in helping NormaLeah reach this 10-year milestone, music and dancing. Seating is limited. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-794-0009 or visit http://ow.ly/YmIn30izYlX. $50.
