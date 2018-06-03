Monday, June 4
Dancing Day Camp: Monday-Friday, June 4-8, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., Quad-Cities Motion Dance Company, 1533 6th Ave., Moline. Through June 8. Quad-Cities Social Dancing (QC SoDa) will present this series of day camp programs for youth 10 years and older. This week's camp will feature ballroom dancing. Camp will be family friendly and includes programs for children 10-12 years, 13-15 years and 16-18 years, as well as adult programs for parents/troop leaders/organizers. Sessions will be mornings from 9-12 or afternoons from 1-4 with an optional family field trip on Friday night. For more information, visit qcsoda.com. $60 per session.
How Not To Die: Mondays, June 4 and 11, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. Many types of chronic disease are thought to be lifestyle related. This program will teach strategies to help eat healthy, reduce stress, improve sleep and address common health problems that can lead to reduced lifespan. Free.
Wednesday, June 6
Beginning Birding: 6:30-9 a.m., Nahant Marsh, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn how to identify birds and habitats by sight and call and will learn how to properly use equipment duringt birding tours to various areas of Nahant Marsh led by expert ornithologist Kelly McKay. This tour series will be sponsored by the Quad-City Audubon Society.$12, $6 members.
Medicare Q&A with SHIIP: 9-11 a.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Participants can get information and answers to Medicare questions from a counselor with SHIIP (Senior Health Insurance Information Program). A representative will be available on the first Wednesday of each month. Individual appointments also can be scheduled by calling the SHIIP office at 563-421-1096. SHIIP is a free, unbiased counseling program provided by the State of Iowa Insurance Division. Free.
Yoga at the Library: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 321 Main St. Yoga instructor, Nora Coyne-Logan, will lead this yoga class where participants can unwind and hit the refresh button. All levels of experience are welcome. Free.
Saturday, June 9
Summer Historic Walking Tours: 10:30 a.m. to noon, German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can enjoy a historic walking tour and learn about where German immigrants worked, lived and created a community. The walking tour will share details of personal lives, as well as notable architectural styles found throughout the downtown and Gold Coast areas. Tours meet at the center each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Participants should bring walking shoes and a water. $5.
Sunday, June 10
Fundraiser for Tom Black: 1-6 p.m., Leisure Time, 845 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline. This fundraiser to benefit lifelong Moline resident, Tom Black, will include tacos (3 for $5), raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle, bake sale, massages and door prizes. Free with donations accepted.
Monday, June 11
Dancing Day Camp: Monday-Friday, June 11-15, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., Quad-Cities Motion Dance Company, 1533 6th Ave., Moline. Quad-Cities Social Dancing (QC SoDa) will present this series of day camp programs for youth 10 years and older. This week's camp will feature country dancing. Camp will be family friendly and includes programs for children 10-12 years, 13-15 years and 16-18 years, as well as adult programs for parents/troop leaders/organizers. Sessions will be mornings from 9-12 or afternoons from 1-4 with an optional family field trip on Friday night. For more information, visit qcsoda.com. $60 per session.
Black Hawk College Athletics Golf Outing: 1-6 p.m., Short Hills Country Club, 2500 11th St., East Moline. The Black Hawk College Foundation and BHC Athletics Department will host this four-person scramble golf event to raise funds to support Black Hawk College student-athletes with scholarships and emergency funds. Signin will begin at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Entry fee include green fees, cart rental, range use, a box lunch, beverage tickets, after-play appetizers and more. Registrationrequired by Friday, May 18. $375 per foursome, $100 per golfer.
