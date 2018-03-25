Monday
Cancer Transitions: Medical Management Beyond Cancer: What You Need to Know: Mondays, March 26 and April 2, 3-5 p.m., Gilda's Club, 1234 E. River Drive, Davenport. Gilda's Club and Genesis Cancer Care Institute will offer this six-week series of two-hour workshops designed to help cancer survivors make the transition from active treatment to post-treatment care. Expert panelists will include an oncology nurse navigator, registered dietitian and physical therapist. Each session also will include exercise tailored to each person's abilities. Participants must be out of treatment with a signed program waiver reviewed by the physician. For more information or to register, call 563-326-7504 or email anita@gildasclubqc.org. Free.
Tuesday
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to noon, Hamilton Technical College, 1101 E. 53rd St. Hamilton Technical College will host this blood drive in the MVRBC Donor Bus. For more information or to register to donate, call 563-386-3570.
Wednesday
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Scott Community College Student Life Center, 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf. Featuring a blood drive at the Student Life Center. For more information or to register to donate, call 563-441-4100. Free.
Thursday
NAMI Family Information Night: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Featuring light snacks and a no-pressure conversation with family members about NAMI programs which are nationally-developed and taught by trained volunteers who have experience with mental illness. NAMI offers family and friends free education to promote effective support of a loved one living with a mental health condition. Free.
