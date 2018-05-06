Monday, May 07
Blood Drive: 2:30-6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1107 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf. Featuring a blood drive at the Old Sanctuary location. For more information or to register, call 563-332-9151. Free.
Blood Drive: 3-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 18137 Criswell St., Bettendorf. Featuring a blood drive in the Fellowship Hall. For more information or to register, call 563-320-0600. Free.
Blood Drive: 3:30-6 p.m., St. James Lutheran Church, 1705 Oak St., Bettendorf. Featuring a blood drive in the church basement. For more information or to register, call 563-359-5013. Free.
Tuesday
Free Dental Care For Veterans: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2720 Locust St. , 2720 Locust St. , Davenport. Aspen Dental will offer free dental care to area veterans in Davenport as part of a 30-stop cross-country tour. Featuring the 42-foot-long MouthMobile, a dental office on wheels staffed by local Aspen Dental dentists and hygienists. Free.
Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bettendorf High School, 3333 18th St. Featuring a blood drive in the Commons. For more information or to register, call 563-332-7001. Free.
Wednesday
NAMI Homefront Education: 6-8:30 p.m., Western Illinois University Quad-Cities, 3300 River Drive, Moline. Through May 9. This NAMI Homefront education class will focus on effectively supporting and advocating for a loved one diagnosed with a mental health condition including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or Traumatic Brain Injury. Course topics will include family response to trauma, diagnosis and dealing with critical periods, problem solving, communications skills and self-care for caregivers. For more information or to register (required), call 563-386-7477. Free.
Saturday
Quad-City Audubon Society Field Trip: 6-9 a.m., Credit Island Lodge, 2200 W. River Drive, Davenport. The Quad-City Audubon Society will host this field trip, "May Dawn Bird Concert," to view and listen to migrating and resident songbirds. This will be a walking trip and should be completed by 9 a.m.
Walk for Wishes: 8 a.m., Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. Featuring a 1.5-mile walk with costumes (excluding masks) encouraged. Fee includes admission to the zoo and a t-shirt. For more information or to register, visit walkrunwish.org. $25 adults, $20 youth.
Youth Vision Screenings: 9:30 a.m. to noon, Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. The Bettendorf Lions will offer free Iowa Kidsight vision screenings for children six months through kindergarten. Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Free.
Blood Drive: noon to 2:15 p.m., Rock Church of the Q-C, 5335 Carey Ave., Davenport. Featuring a blood drive. For more information or to register, call 309-269-7969. Free.
