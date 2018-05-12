Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-17-23-25-35

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 8-14-23-36-41

Sat. Lotto: 16-23-26-38-42-43

Extra shot: 25

Jackpot: $13.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-4-0

Pick 3 Evening: 2-0-8

Pick 4 Midday: 6-6-2-6

Pick 4 Evening: 1-8-5-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 17-35-46-47-48 Lucky Ball: 11

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 8-9-10-21-33

Star ball: 7  All star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.17 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-6-1

Pick Three Evening: 5-0-3

Pick Four Midday: 9-4-2-0

Pick Four Evening: 8-8-0-8

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 14-38-40-53-70

Mega Ball: 22 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 22-42-45-55-56

Powerball: 14 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $257 million

