ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-25-28-34-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-16-17-19-45

Thurs. Lotto: 10-18-20-22-28-34

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $9 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-3-7

Pick 3 Evening: 8-9-2

Pick 4 Midday: 6-3-9-2

Pick 4 Evening: 6-5-3-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 16-19-31-44-48 Lucky Ball: 7

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 7-24-40-46-51

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.64 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-6-5

Pick Three Evening: 8-5-6

Pick Four Midday: 7-4-7-4

Pick Four Evening: 2-6-4-2

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 11-28-31-46-59

Mega Ball: 1 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $521 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 6-8-26-52-53

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $50 million

