MEGA MILLIONS

Friday: 5-24-52-62-66

Mega Ball: 17 Megaplier: 3

Estimated jackpot: $110 million

POWERBALL:

Saturday: 23-25-37-44-64

Powerball: 7 Power Play: 4

Estimated jackpot: $74 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Saturday lotto: 29-32-34-45-47-52 Extra shot: 23

Estimated jackpot: $ 3.25 million

Sat. Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 1-3-10-34-37

Sat. Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 2-4-13-27-44

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Sat. Pick 3 midday: 4-6-2 3

Sat. Pick 3 evening: 0-7-1 5

Sat. Pick 4 midday: 0-2-4-5 6

Sat. Pick 4 evening: 0-1-4-6 2

IOWA ONLY

Sat. Pick 3 Midday: 2-3-7

Sat. Pick 3 evening: 6-2-5

Sat. Pick 4 Midday: 2-0-7-9

Sat. Pick 4 evening: 6-6-5-2

