Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Dispatch Lottery

MEGA MILLIONS

Friday: 11-14-51-64-68

Mega Ball: 25 Megaplier: 4

Estimated jackpot: $84 million

POWERBALL:

Saturday: 1-21-31-45-49

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Saturday lotto: 4-13-20-24-37-44 Extra shot: 3

Estimated jackpot: $ 2.25 million

Sat. Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 3-25-33-38-45

Sat. Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 2-16-23-31-38

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Sat. Pick 3 midday: 8-5-8 6

Sat. Pick 3 evening: 6-5-1 4

Sat. Pick 4 midday: 4-8-4-2 2

Sat. Pick 4 evening: 3-2-2-2 7

IOWA ONLY

Sat. Pick 3 Midday: 8-7-6

Sat. Pick 3 evening: not available

Sat. Pick 4 Midday: 1-4-2-0

Sat. Pick 4 evening: not available

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments