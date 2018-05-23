Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEGA MILLIONS

Tuesday: 16-17-21-36-48

Mega Ball: 9 Megaplier: 3

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

POWERBALL:

Wednesday: 20-54-56-61-64

Powerball: 7 Power Play: 4

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Monday lotto: 1-11-12-16-50-52 Extra shot: 14

Estimated jackpot: $ 2 million

Wed. Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 1-2-10-24-29

Wed. Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 6-24-36-43-45

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Wed. Pick 3 midday: 4-6-1 7

Wed. Pick 3 evening: 1-4-4 9

Wed. Pick 4 midday: 0-7-2-5 3

Wed. Pick 4 evening: 1-2-6-5 6

IOWA ONLY

Wed. Pick 3 Midday: 1-7-6

Wed. Pick 3 evening: not available

Wed. Pick 4 Midday: 6-0-1-5

Wed Pick 4 evening: not available

