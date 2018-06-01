Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEGA MILLIONS

Friday: 5-24-52-62-66

Mega Ball: 17 Megaplier: 3

Estimated jackpot: $97 million

POWERBALL:

Wednesday: 17-23-26-46-68

Powerball: 20 Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $74 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Thursday lotto: 3-28-33-43-48-50 Extra shot: 5

Estimated jackpot: $ 3 million

Fri. Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 6-12-20-23-27

Fri. Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 5-8-17-35-37

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Fri. Pick 3 midday: 5-5-1 7

Fri. Pick 3 evening: 8-8-8 6

Fri. Pick 4 midday: 0-6-9-6 6

Fri. Pick 4 evening: 5-6-8-9 6

IOWA ONLY

Fri. Pick 3 Midday: 8-1-7

Fri. Pick 3 evening: not available

Fri. Pick 4 Midday: 9-5-4-6

Fri. Pick 4 evening: not available

