MEGA MILLIONS

Tuesday: 2-11-55-58-67

Mega Ball: 2 Megaplier: 3

Estimated jackpot: $97 million

POWERBALL:

Wednesday: 17-23-26-46-68

Powerball: 20 Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $74 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Thursday lotto: 3-28-33-43-48-50 Extra shot: 5

Estimated jackpot: $ 3 million

Thurs. Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 10-12-25-31-37

Thurs. Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 7-16-23-26-40

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Thurs. Pick 3 midday: 9-3-7 8

Thurs. Pick 3 evening: 6-7-2 2

Thurs. Pick 4 midday: 4-7-8-4 7

Thurs. Pick 4 evening: 1-6-1-9 1

IOWA ONLY

Thurs. Pick 3 Midday: 0-8-0

Thurs. Pick 3 evening: 7-2-9

Thurs. Pick 4 Midday: 0-7-9-3

Thurs. Pick 4 evening: 9-7-4-2

