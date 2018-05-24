Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEGA MILLIONS

Tuesday: 16-17-21-36-48

Mega Ball: 9 Megaplier: 3

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

POWERBALL:

Wednesday: 20-54-56-61-64

Powerball: 7 Power Play: 4

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Thursday lotto: 4-11-25-40-43-44 Extra shot: 17

Estimated jackpot: $ 2.25 million

Thurs. Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 11-22-23-26-36

Thurs. Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 7-8-15-27-41

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Thurs. Pick 3 midday: 8-4-1 2

Thurs. Pick 3 evening: 5-6-5 4

Thurs. Pick 4 midday: 2-8-9-3 4

Thurs. Pick 4 evening: 7-3-8-5 7

IOWA ONLY

Thurs. Pick 3 Midday: 7-4-7

Thurs. Pick 3 evening: not available

Thurs. Pick 4 Midday: 7-6-9-1

Thurs. Pick 4 evening: not available

