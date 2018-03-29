Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 12-20-23-24-32

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-17-31-44-45

Thurs. Lotto: 10-18-20-22-28-34

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $9 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-1-9

Pick 3 Evening: 6-9-9

Pick 4 Midday: 7-6-6-9

Pick 4 Evening: 8-8-6-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 16-19-31-44-48 Lucky Ball: 7

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 7-24-40-46-51

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.64 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-3-5

Pick Three Evening: 0-1-9

Pick Four Midday: 1-9-2-1

Pick Four Evening: 1-8-5-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 7-25-43-56-59

Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $502 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 6-8-26-52-53

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $50 million

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments