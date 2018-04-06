Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-13-19-26-36

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 9-12-18-24-26

Thurs. Lotto: 6-10-28-30-36-42

Extra shot: 21

Jackpot: $9.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-2-9

Pick 3 Evening: 0-6-7

Pick 4 Midday: 6-6-3-0

Pick 4 Evening: 5-5-3-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-10-12-46-48 Lucky Ball: 12

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 15-16-18-26-39

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $2.95 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-6-4

Pick Three Evening: 8-0-5

Pick Four Midday: 8-4-8-3

Pick Four Evening: 1-2-9-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 16-33-51-54-67

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 8-24-42-54-64

Powerball: 24 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $74 million

