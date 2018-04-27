Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 31-38-40-42-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-8-30-32-41

Thurs. Lotto: 10-27-28-39-42-52

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $12 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-7-8

Pick 3 Evening: 2-6-5

Pick 4 Midday: 2-7-8-3

Pick 4 Evening: 1-0-1-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 20-21-27-29-30 Lucky Ball: 17

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 7-22-27-35-47

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $3.96 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-8-3

Pick Three Evening: 4-5-9

Pick Four Midday: 3-9-2-2

Pick Four Evening: 3-3-6-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 2-29-38-63-66

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $111 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 17-18-39-56-64

Powerball: 12 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $177 million

