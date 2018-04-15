Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 11-12-13-34-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 6-20-25-31-34

Sat. Lotto: 12-22-29-31-39-42

Extra shot: 8

Jackpot: $10.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-0-5

Pick 3 Evening: 5-1-2

Pick 4 Midday: 7-9-6-4

Pick 4 Evening: 8-9-6-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 5-20-33-39-48 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 22-25-27-40-46

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $3.46 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-8-2

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 5-1-4-7

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 8-9-32-42-59

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $67 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 17-19-26-61-62

Powerball: 15 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $122 million

