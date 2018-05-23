Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-2-10-24-29

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 6-24-36-43-45

Mon. Lotto: 1-11-12-16-50-52

Extra shot: 14

Jackpot: $2 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-6-1

Pick 3 Evening: 1-4-4

Pick 4 Midday: 0-7-2-5

Pick 4 Evening: 1-2-6-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 4-12-31-45-48 Lucky Ball: 7

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 7-11-24-41-42

Star ball: 9  All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.74 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-7-6

Pick Three Evening: 5-5-7

Pick Four Midday: 6-0-1-5

Pick Four Evening: 8-9-5-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 16-17-21-36-48

Mega Ball: 9 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $73 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 20-54-56-61-64

Powerball: 7 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $40 million

0
0
0
0
0

