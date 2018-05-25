Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-9-31-32-41

Lucky Day Lotto Evening:10-21-24-31-39

Thurs. Lotto: 4-11-25-40-43-44

Extra shot: 17

Jackpot: $2.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-7-9

Pick 3 Evening: 9-7-9

Pick 4 Midday: 4-0-8-7

Pick 4 Evening: 5-4-4-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 18-32-38-39-48 Lucky Ball: 12

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 7-11-24-41-42

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.9 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-6-7

Pick Three Evening: 8-8-7

Pick Four Midday: 7-4-8-0

Pick Four Evening: 1-7-4-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 11-14-51-64-68

Mega Ball: 25 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $73 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 20-54-56-61-64

Powerball: 7 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $50 million

