ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-10-11-28-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 8-15-18-20-28

Sat. Lotto: 7-12-21-27-36-37

Extra shot: 23

Jackpot: $7.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-5-8

Pick 3 Evening: 1-4-8

Pick 4 Midday: 8-3-8-2

Pick 4 Evening: 1-0-4-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 10-16-17-40-47 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 2-12-15-18-19

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.16 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-7-5

Pick Three Evening: 3-1-8

Pick Four Midday: 6-4-1-6

Pick Four Evening: 8-9-5-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 1-13-26-33-52

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $377 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 22-57-59-60-66

Powerball: 7 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $40 million

