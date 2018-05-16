Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 8-14-17-22-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-4-5-30-31

Mon. Lotto: 2-6-10-11-14-52

Extra shot: 16

Jackpot: $14 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-8-7

Pick 3 Evening: 8-1-8

Pick 4 Midday: 0-5-6-7

Pick 4 Evening: 4-1-2-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 11-26-33-36-42 Lucky Ball: 14

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: not available

Jackpot: $2.34 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-6-3

Pick Three Evening: 7-1-1

Pick Four Midday: 1-0-6-6

Pick Four Evening: 6-5-2-9

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 21-34-44-49-61

Mega Ball: 21 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 17-19-21-22-51

Powerball: 19 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $280 million

