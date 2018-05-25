Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEGA MILLIONS

Friday: 11-14-51-64-68

Mega Ball: 25 Megaplier: 4

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

POWERBALL:

Wednesday: 20-54-56-61-64

Powerball: 7 Power Play: 4

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Thursday lotto: 4-11-25-40-43-44 Extra shot: 17

Estimated jackpot: $ 2.25 million

Fri. Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 3-9-31-32-41

Fri. Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 10-21-24-31-39

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Fri. Pick 3 midday: 6-7-9 9

Fri. Pick 3 evening: 9-7-9 2

Fri. Pick 4 midday: 4-0-8-7 8

Fri. Pick 4 evening: 5-4-4-6 6

IOWA ONLY

Fri. Pick 3 Midday: 8-6-7

Fri. Pick 3 evening: 8-8-7

Fri. Pick 4 Midday: 7-4-8-0

Fri. Pick 4 evening: 1-7-4-4

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments