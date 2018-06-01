Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-12-20-23-27

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-8-17-35-37

Thurs. Lotto: 3-28-33-43-48-50

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $3 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-5-1

Pick 3 Evening: 8-8-8

Pick 4 Midday: 0-6-9-6

Pick 4 Evening: 5-6-8-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 16-34-41-42-48 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 23-32-34-35-36

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $3 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-1-7

Pick Three Evening: 8-8-0

Pick Four Midday: 9-5-4-6

Pick Four Evening: 6-7-2-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 5-24-52-62-66

Mega Ball: 17 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $97 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 17-23-26-46-68

Powerball: 20 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $74 million

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments