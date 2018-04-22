Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-10-13-29-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 6-9-37-38-45

Sat. Lotto: 14-30-31-38-48-50

Extra shot: 18

Jackpot: $11.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-8-7

Pick 3 Evening: 1-0-5

Pick 4 Midday: 6-2-8-0

Pick 4 Evening: 1-0-0-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 16-19-35-43-48 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 10-12-16-25-46

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $3.79 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-3-5

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 2-9-4-7

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 1-15-18-32-45

Mega Ball: 4 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $96 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 40-50-54-62-69

Powerball: 19 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $158 million

