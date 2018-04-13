Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-8-10-11-12

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-12-19-41-42

Thurs. Lotto: 1-8-25-29-31-46

Extra shot: 3

Jackpot: $10.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-0-6

Pick 3 Evening: 8-7-4

Pick 4 Midday: 1-7-3-3

Pick 4 Evening: 2-6-8-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 5-20-33-39-48 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 7-20-29-33-52

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $3.33 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-4-1

Pick Three Evening: 8-8-7

Pick Four Midday: 7-8-7-9

Pick Four Evening: 5-3-8-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 8-9-32-42-59

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 16-18-27-55-67

Powerball: 18 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $106 million

