Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 21-26-35-37-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 10-11-26-27-45

Sat. Lotto: 4-13-20-24-37-44

Extra shot: 3

Jackpot: $2.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-7-9

Pick 3 Evening: 2-3-8

Pick 4 Midday: 1-0-8-5

Pick 4 Evening: 0-1-9-4

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 18-32-38-39-48 Lucky Ball: 12

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 23-30-31-38-39

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $3 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-2-8

Pick Three Evening: 9-9-9

Pick Four Midday: 4-2-7-7

Pick Four Evening: 4-2-8-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 11-14-51-64-68

Mega Ball: 25 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $84 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 1-21-31-45-49

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $60 million

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments