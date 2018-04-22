Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-5-13-14-21

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-5-18-37-40

Mon. Lotto: 2-14-25-26-38-49

Extra shot: 6

Jackpot: $11.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-3-0

Pick 3 Evening: 3-1-7

Pick 4 Midday: 6-2-3-8

Pick 4 Evening: 4-9-3-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing:  7-12-20-27-48 Lucky Ball: 13

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 10-12-16-25-46

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $3.79 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-5-3

Pick Three Evening: 6-3-0

Pick Four Midday: 8-8-9-4

Pick Four Evening: 9-8-2-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 1-15-18-32-45

Mega Ball: 4 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $96 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 40-50-54-62-69

Powerball: 19 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $158 million

