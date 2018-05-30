Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-2-8-17-25

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-5-11-19-35

Mon. Lotto: 6-12-23-31-42-52

Extra shot: 20

Jackpot: $2.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-9-3

Pick 3 Evening: 1-3-9

Pick 4 Midday: 8-8-9-7

Pick 4 Evening: 6-0-1-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 4-6-13-16-32 Lucky Ball: 7

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 23-32-34-35-36

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $3 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-5-9

Pick Three Evening: 2-4-6

Pick Four Midday: 1-4-6-3

Pick Four Evening: 9-1-1-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 2-11-55-58-67

Mega Ball: 2 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $97 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 17-23-26-46-68

Powerball: 20 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $60 million

