ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-14-22-24-37

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 12-14-15-16-34

Thurs. Lotto: 17-18-19-24-42-45

Extra shot: 14

Jackpot: $13.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-7-5

Pick 3 Evening: 7-0-5

Pick 4 Midday: 3-6-0-6

Pick 4 Evening: 9-2-1-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 17-35-46-47-48 Lucky Ball: 11

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 2-10-28-36-45

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.17 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-0-1

Pick Three Evening: 2-7-6

Pick Four Midday: 0-3-2-6

Pick Four Evening: 1-4-7-2

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 14-38-40-53-70

Mega Ball: 22 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 11-16-38-50-69

Powerball: 19 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $257 million

