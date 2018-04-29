Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-13-18-26-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-12-26-28-35

Sat. Lotto: 12-16-21-24-31-51

Extra shot: 8

Jackpot: $12.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-7-2

Pick 3 Evening: 3-9-6

Pick 4 Midday: 3-7-3-8

Pick 4 Evening: 7-4-4-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 20-21-27-29-30 Lucky Ball: 17

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 26-27-29-34-40

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $4.13 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-3-3

Pick Three Evening: 0-0-3

Pick Four Midday: 1-1-8-3

Pick Four Evening: 3-3-8-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 2-29-38-63-66

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $126 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 20-22-28-45-50

Powerball: 8 Power Play: 5

Jackpot: $195 million

