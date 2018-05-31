Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 10-12-25-31-37

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 7-16-23-26-40

Thurs. Lotto: 3-28-33-43-48-50

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $3 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-3-7

Pick 3 Evening: 6-7-2

Pick 4 Midday: 4-7-8-4

Pick 4 Evening: 1-6-1-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 16-34-41-42-48 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 23-32-34-35-36

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $3 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-8-0

Pick Three Evening: 7-2-9

Pick Four Midday: 0-7-9-3

Pick Four Evening: 9-7-4-2

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 2-11-55-58-67

Mega Ball: 2 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $97 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 17-23-26-46-68

Powerball: 20 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $74 million

