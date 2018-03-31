Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-12-17-28-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-16-18-19-41

Sat. Lotto: 10-29-30-32-44-47

Extra shot: 22

Jackpot: $9.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-8-8

Pick 3 Evening: 9-7-8

Pick 4 Midday: 2-5-8-3

Pick 4 Evening: 6-2-1-4

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 16-19-31-44-48 Lucky Ball: 7

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: not available

Jackpot: $2.64 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-7-4

Pick Three Evening: 2-6-6

Pick Four Midday: 1-4-2-4

Pick Four Evening: 1-4-2-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 11-28-31-46-59

Mega Ball: 1 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 8-24-52-55-61

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $50 million

