ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-21-38-42-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-7-37-38-39

Mon. Lotto: 13-16-20-22-27-50

Extra shot: 15

Jackpot: $8.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-6-0

Pick 3 Evening: 0-7-3

Pick 4 Midday: 8-4-6-2

Pick 4 Evening: 3-2-0-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 3-4-15-23-40 Lucky Ball: 6

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 7-24-40-46-51

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.47 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-1-0

Pick Three Evening: 1-3-8

Pick Four Midday: 5-0-1-8

Pick Four Evening: 0-4-8-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 7-25-43-56-59

Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $502 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 6-8-26-52-53

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $40 million

