ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 10-11-19-22-38

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 21-22-29-30-43

Thurs. Lotto: 4-18-33-34-46-49

Extra shot: 12

Jackpot: $12.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-1-9

Pick 3 Evening: 5-5-7

Pick 4 Midday: 7-9-5-8

Pick 4 Evening: 9-1-8-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 5-22-26-29-47 Lucky Ball: 8

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 8-18-19-30-31

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $4.38 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-9-2

Pick Three Evening: 9-9-8

Pick Four Midday: 3-7-0-1

Pick Four Evening: 3-0-8-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 4-5-10-12-18

Mega Ball: 21 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $143 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 5-14-31-40-50

Powerball: 6 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $215 million

