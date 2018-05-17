Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-19-22-25-29

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-17-18-28-45

Thurs. Lotto: 2-18-38-42-43-49

Extra shot: 12

Jackpot: $14 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-1-7

Pick 3 Evening: 3-6-8

Pick 4 Midday: 5-3-6-4

Pick 4 Evening: 7-6-1-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 6-7-14-21-46 Lucky Ball: 8

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 24-25-29-38-50

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.5 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-4-9

Pick Three Evening: 4-7-2

Pick Four Midday: 5-2-8-2

Pick Four Evening: 6-0-4-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 21-34-44-49-61

Mega Ball: 21 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 17-19-21-22-51

Powerball: 19 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $306 million

