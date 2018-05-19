Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-23-25-32-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 11-23-38-40-44

Sat. Lotto: 12-13-22-24-36-44

Extra shot: 19

Jackpot: $14.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-9-2

Pick 3 Evening: 5-7-0

Pick 4 Midday: 7-3-7-7

Pick 4 Evening: 1-1-8-4

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 6-7-14-21-46 Lucky Ball: 8

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 4-8-17-25-31

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.5 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-4-7

Pick Three Evening: 7-5-7

Pick Four Midday: 4-7-0-5

Pick Four Evening: 4-3-7-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 9-26-53-64-66

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $60 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 3-6-9-17-56

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $306 million

