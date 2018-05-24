Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 11-22-23-26-36

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 7-8-15-27-41

Thurs. Lotto: 4-11-25-40-43-44

Extra shot: 17

Jackpot: $2.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-4-1

Pick 3 Evening: 5-6-5

Pick 4 Midday: 2-8-9-3

Pick 4 Evening: 7-3-8-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 18-32-38-39-48 Lucky Ball: 12

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 7-11-24-41-42

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.9 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-4-7

Pick Three Evening: 7-2-4

Pick Four Midday: 7-6-9-1

Pick Four Evening: 5-1-3-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 16-17-21-36-48

Mega Ball: 9 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $73 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 20-54-56-61-64

Powerball: 7 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $50 million

