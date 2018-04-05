Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-6-13-31-32

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-6-31-34-44

Thurs. Lotto: 6-10-28-30-36-42

Extra shot: 21

Jackpot: $9.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-2-6

Pick 3 Evening: 0-2-0

Pick 4 Midday: 9-8-9-0

Pick 4 Evening: 4-4-7-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-10-12-46-48 Lucky Ball: 12

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 15-16-18-26-39

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $2.95 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-1-2

Pick Three Evening: 8-0-6

Pick Four Midday: 7-3-5-1

Pick Four Evening: 8-5-9-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 4-29-39-42-62

Mega Ball: 14 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 8-24-42-54-64

Powerball: 24 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $74 million

