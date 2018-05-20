Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-6-20-32-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 6-8-10-15-38

Sat. Lotto: 12-13-22-24-36-44

Extra shot: 19

Jackpot: $14.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-2-6

Pick 3 Evening: 7-8-4

Pick 4 Midday: 8-2-4-9

Pick 4 Evening: 7-3-1-4

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 6-7-14-21-46 Lucky Ball: 8

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 4-8-17-25-31

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.74 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-7-6

Pick Three Evening: 1-9-5

Pick Four Midday: 5-2-7-4

Pick Four Evening: 3-3-5-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 9-26-53-64-66

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $60 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 3-6-9-17-56

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $40 million

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments