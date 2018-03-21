Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 17-32-36-37-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-15-24-37-44

Mon. Lotto: 6-7-13-42-49-51

Extra shot: 25

Jackpot: $8 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-1-8

Pick 3 Evening: 0-5-7

Pick 4 Midday: 3-5-9-4

Pick 4 Evening: 0-8-1-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 17-26-31-32-45 Lucky Ball: 14

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 6-18-25-26-28

Star ball:All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $2.16 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-1-2

Pick Three Evening: 7-2-6

Pick Four Midday: 8-6-4-8

Pick Four Evening: 7-7-2-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 14-38-51-64-70

Mega Ball: 9 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $421 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 3-4-18-29-61

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $40 million

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments