ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 10-13-15-38-41

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 19-21-23-32-37

Thurs. Lotto: 2-18-38-42-43-49

Extra shot: 12

Jackpot: $14.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-9-3

Pick 3 Evening: 2-3-4

Pick 4 Midday: 9-3-6-5

Pick 4 Evening: 0-0-3-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 6-7-14-21-46 Lucky Ball: 8

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 24-25-29-38-50

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.5 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-9-8

Pick Three Evening: 8-2-9

Pick Four Midday: 4-0-7-7

Pick Four Evening: 1-3-8-2

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 9-26-53-64-66

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 17-19-21-22-51

Powerball: 19 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $306 million

