ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 23-28-30-32-41

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-6-19-20-42

Sat. Lotto: 10-19-24-40-45-46

Extra shot: 16

Jackpot: $8.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-4-8

Pick 3 Evening: 4-2-1

Pick 4 Midday: 6-2-6-2

Pick 4 Evening: 4-6-8-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-17-27-29-31 Lucky Ball: 16

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 10-28-37-38-49

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.47 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-3-0

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 1-1-5-4

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 4-8-23-53-59

Mega Ball: 17 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $458 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 10-33-45-53-56

Powerball: 24 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $40 million

