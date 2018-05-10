Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-7-11-19-36

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-24-25-26-30

Thurs. Lotto: 17-18-19-24-42-45

Extra shot: 14

Jackpot: $13.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-6-5

Pick 3 Evening: 6-9-6

Pick 4 Midday: 0-0-5-9

Pick 4 Evening: 9-2-0-4

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 17-35-46-47-48 Lucky Ball: 11

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 2-10-28-36-45

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.17 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-8-6

Pick Three Evening: 2-3-3

Pick Four Midday: 6-6-6-2

Pick Four Evening: 2-7-0-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 8-15-39-64-67

Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 11-16-38-50-69

Powerball: 19 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $257 million

