Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 16-28-30-35-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 19-22-23-36-38

Sat. Lotto: 14-30-31-38-48-50

Extra shot: 18

Jackpot: $11.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-8-1

Pick 3 Evening: 8-3-5

Pick 4 Midday: 7-7-2-0

Pick 4 Evening: 6-0-2-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 16-19-35-43-48 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 10-12-16-25-46

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $3.61 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-3-5

Pick Three Evening: 8-1-3

Pick Four Midday: 0-2-0-7

Pick Four Evening: 3-4-0-9

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 1-15-18-32-45

Mega Ball: 4 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $96 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 40-50-54-62-69

Powerball: 19 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $142 million

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments