ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-9-23-37-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 6-7-37-40-43

Thurs. Lotto: 2-12-21-26-36-51

Extra shot: 17

Jackpot: $8.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-2-2

Pick 3 Evening: 7-8-3

Pick 4 Midday: 3-8-7-9

Pick 4 Evening: 4-2-7-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-17-27-29-31 Lucky Ball: 16

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 6-18-25-26-28

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $2.32 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-9-4

Pick Three Evening: 2-1-3

Pick Four Midday: 2-6-3-2

Pick Four Evening: 0-3-0-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 14-38-51-64-70

Mega Ball: 9 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $421 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 3-4-18-29-61

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $54 million

