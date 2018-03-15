Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-16-21-38-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 19-25-32-33-42

Thurs. Lotto: 6-21-26-33-40-49

Extra shot: 8

Jackpot: $7.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-1-8

Pick 3 Evening: 6-5-5

Pick 4 Midday: 3-4-6-1

Pick 4 Evening: 3-9-5-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 10-16-17-40-47 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 8-21-38-50-51

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-5-8

Pick Three Evening: 8-1-6

Pick Four Midday: 6-4-0-0

Pick Four Evening: 4-5-4-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 6-30-58-60-61

Mega Ball: 17 Megaplier: 5

Jackpot: $345 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 6-12-24-41-68

Powerball: 9 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $455 million

