ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 13-14-21-22-33

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-16-32-36-43

Thurs. Lotto: 2-7-23-31-32-37

Extra shot: 10

Jackpot: $11.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-1-6

Pick 3 Evening: 5-6-7

Pick 4 Midday: 6-6-2-2

Pick 4 Evening: 3-5-7-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 16-19-35-43-48 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 8-11-27-30-47

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $3.61 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-1-3

Pick Three Evening: 2-7-7

Pick Four Midday: 6-1-6-0

Pick Four Evening: 4-7-9-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 12-34-44-47-65

Mega Ball: 22 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $80 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 9-10-12-17-23

Powerball: 9 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $142 million

